Bad weather is once again making itself felt in Italy as a new Weather Alert has been issued for July 22, 2024. According to what was declared by the Civil Protection, in fact, strong thunderstorms are arriving in some of the most famous Italian regions.

Storm on the sea

Let’s find out together which ones are most at risk.

Weather Alert for July 22, 2024: Heavy Storms Coming

This summer is proving to be quite capricious, as the stifling heat alternates with persistent rains and thunderstorms. Precisely for this reason the Civil protection has decided to proclaim again yellow weather alert for tomorrow, July 22, 2024.

Bad weather

In fact, it is expected heavy thunderstorms which will characterize the weather of at least 10 Italian regions. The temperatures will drop significantly, even if they will remain very tied to the summer season. In many places, in fact, temperatures will reach 35-40 °C, while in others the situation will remain stable although more contained.

According to the latest forecasts, however, a new Atlantic disturbance will peak in the coming days, bringing large thunderstorms and moderate events in several regions. Here are the regions they will have to respect the weather alert for tomorrow.

Bad weather coming: regions at risk

Obviously the situation will not be the same in every part of Italy, as some regions will be hit by thunderstorms while others will see only a small drop in temperaturesThe ones who will surely suffer the wind and rain will be the Sicily and Sardinia while the hydraulic risk is expected in CalabriaThe risk zones of this region include all of its slopes.

Weather alert

The situation is very similar as regards theAbruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Lazio, Umbria, Marche, Molise and PugliaIt is precisely in this area that violent showers and thunderstorms will occur, some of which could even degenerate into heavy hail. The rains and thunderstorms will be unstable throughout the day, which is why they may stop at certain times and then start up again with even more violence. We therefore invite you to pay maximum attention and be cautious.