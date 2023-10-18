“Stop the genocide in Gaza”: the Arab world reacts with protests to the attack on Al-Ahli hospital

From the Israeli embassy in Jordan to the American diplomatic representation in Lebanon, dozens of demonstrations exploded in the early hours of October 18 after the Al-Ahli medical center, in the Gaza Strip, suffered an attack from which Israel distances itself by pointing out to a “failed rocket launch” by the Islamic Jihad, which in turn caused the death of around 500 people, according to Palestinian health authorities. The armed group Hamas has called for global mobilization against Tel Aviv.

The Arab community in the world stands in solidarity with Gaza. Although the Israeli armed forces have distanced themselves from the bombing, hundreds of citizens in Turkey, Tunisia, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and Jordan have taken to the streets to denounce Tel Aviv’s warlike excesses in its fight against Hamas and show their rejection of the attacks against the civilian population in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In Istanbul, Turkey, dozens of protesters gathered in front of the Israeli embassy in the city to show their rejection through burning Israeli flags and threatening chants. The Tel Aviv Government has recommended that all its citizens leave Turkish territory as soon as possible.

“Israel is not a State, it is a criminal and terrorist organization,” read a sign at another protest outside the French embassy in Tunisia.

Perhaps the most striking occurred in Beirut, the Lebanese capital, where around 100 people waved Palestinian flags in front of the US diplomatic representation and spirits rose after clashes were reported between the security of the embassy and the protesting contingent, where the forces The police even fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.