The Civil Guard of Majadahonda has arrested two women for cheating more than 72,000 euros to a community of local neighbors through the agency with which they administered the farm, as reported by the Madrid Command in a press release.

The investigation began after the president of the community of neighbors observed irregularities in the payment to suppliers, as well as the duplicity of invoices, after taking care of the position. At the time of requesting the accreditation of payments to the Management, the community of neighbors had its negative bank accounts, not justifying the manager the expenses.

With the data provided by the President, it was found that the related managing had been modifying data, dates and numbers of invoices, falsifying the firm and using the seal of the injured. To collect the invoice, they issued ‘a posteriori’ a carrier check of an invoice that had been charged because it was domiciled, according to Europa Press.

While it is 72,000 euros accredited, the Civil Guard believes that the community could have lost about 114,000 euros

Following the efforts carried out, it has been found that, to the manager of the Management, the CIF was revoked in April 2021. Another person worked in the manager, which was the alleged person in charge of taking the procedures of the neighborhood community, but not listed in Social Security.

For all these reasons, they were arrested for their alleged involvement in crimes of unfair administration, continuous crime of fraud and an alleged continuous crime of documentary falsification.