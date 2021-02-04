The Dubai Health Authority announced that it will stop recording “Covid-19” examination appointments at Al Barsha Health Center, as of yesterday, and direct customers to the centers concerned in this regard. The authority had previously identified a number of centers to conduct the “Covid-19” examination, namely Nad Al Hammar, Al Mankhool, Al Tawar, Nad Al Sheba and Al Lisaili, which are the examination centers that require an appointment in advance through the authority’s unified call center 800342 or through the DHA application. .

The authority has set the Rashidiya Council and the Jumeirah Port Council (1) to conduct the “Covid-19” checks from 11 am to 6 pm every day of the week, in addition to Al-Nasr Club from seven in the morning until one in the afternoon from Sunday to Thursday.

The authority provides a “Covid-19” examination service without a prior appointment on its platforms at Mall of the Emirates and City Center Deira from Sunday to Wednesday from 10 am to 5 pm, and from Thursday to Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.





