The bonanza for teleworkers is over: back to the office





Italy trembles. Italy is in turmoil. Not only for Jannik Sinner, who almost reaches the top of the tennis world but also, more prosaically, for the beginning of the end of smart working, a trauma that is upsetting a nation.

End for private work and from today also for parents under 14 and fragile ones.

Gone are the good times of videos – calls from the sea or from the massage center or the half-length shots because underneath people were in their underwear or worse.

There will be no more embarrassing scenes with suspicious moans, as happened in the anti-mafia commission a few days ago.

Yesterday was the last day of remote working and therefore from the 1st, let's say from the 2nd of April everyone will be in the office, without prejudice to the possibility of individual agreements between workers and the company.

A normal measure in a normal country, and in fact what has already happened after the epidemic Covid all over the world.

But since we are in Italy, the first scenes of terror from real work are already being recorded, rather than wars and bombs.

“You have to go to work! We all have to work. We need to go back to work…!“, this is how a hilarious Paolo Panelli, a carpenter by profession, expressed himself in the film “Il Conte Tacchia” with Enrico Montesano and directed by Sergio Corbucci.

Let's be clear, there was someone who actually worked at smart but the point was that there were also many who took it sportingly, so to speak.

So, to cushion the trauma, psychologists even take the field with David Lazzari, president of the National Council of the Order:

“I believe that we should not generalize about the use of smartworking, there will be people who will suffer this decision and others who will experience the total return to presence better. The topic of smartworking must not be dismissed as an emergency issue, but it should part of an overall reorganization in which the needs of the worker and the employer. Let's say that the optimum is a mixed form, in presence and remote.”

Maybe…, but the smart people I know are all worried.

However, the head of the psychologists must have followed a course in “maanchismo” by Walter Veltroni because it tells us that there is no clear answer to the question of whether returning to physical presence is good or bad. It's all a nuance, a relativism, an ambiguous alternation of light and shadow, a weak thought that would make even Massimo Cacciari faint.

The “But also” reigns supreme:

“Compared to what we have been able to observe, maintaining a certain level of presence within working contexts is an important fact. But there is no clear answer to the question Is smartworking better or everyone in the office?', it's not a yes or no. While it must be taken into account that today remote working must be an option offered to the worker. You can think about half the days in presence and the other half at home. We need flexibility for the psychological needs of the worker, but at the same time also respecting the choices of the companies”. And then – we can add – with the arrival of the beautiful season, will we want to leave them a few days to go to the beach or not?

And then the pearl of psychological welfare, this time dictated by Franco Amore, an industrial psychologist from Lazio:

“we need an accompaniment that ensures that people who return from a long smart working experience are not burdened by the changes they will encounter. Perhaps this step should be preceded by an organizational assessment of the possible individual psychological difficulties that may occur. The advice is to prepare mitigation actions with respect to returning to the presence of perhaps new colleagues.”

Oh well, obviously everyone is grist for their own mill but the “accompaniment when returning to work” frankly seems a bit much even for a country as run down as Italy. And then the money for the bonuses is finished, there is no more cat's tripe!