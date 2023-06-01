Kadyrov’s associates turned to the head of Wagner PMC Prigozhin because of his words about Akhmat

Companions of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, including State Duma deputy from the republic Adam Delimkhanov, head of the Chechen parliament Magomed Daudov and commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov, turned to the founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin. The dissatisfaction of the representatives of Chechnya was caused by his words about the Akhmat special forces, performing tasks in the course of a special military operation (SVO).

Prigozhin’s words concerned the tasks of Akhmat in the NVO zone

Prigozhin, answering the question of how Akhmat is actually capable of liberating the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and where his fighters will have the hardest time, said following:

As for the liberation of certain settlements, of course, I think that they have the strength to do so. They do not have the task of freeing the entire DPR. And Kadyrov, as far as I understand, did not talk about it. They will be engaged in certain areas in which they will act. I don’t see any jokes here. Evgeny Prigozhinfounder of PMC “Wagner”

State Duma deputy from Chechnya Delimkhanov called Prigozhin a blogger in response

Deputy of the State Duma from Chechnya Adam Delimkhanov in his address to Prigozhin named his blogger and offered to meet because he did not understand the tasks of the Akhmat unit.

The parliamentarian pointed to Prigozhin’s media activity. He expressed his readiness to answer questions regarding the activities of Akhmat, in connection with which he suggested that the founder of Wagner name the place and time for the meeting.

If something is not clear to you, you can contact us at any time, indicate the time and place. We will explain to you what you don’t understand. This time. Secondly, you have already become a blogger and shout to the whole world that we only have problems. Say the place: where, what, when – see you. We will solve any issue face to face with you. Enough already, otherwise the people and our society do not already understand many issues Adam DelimkhanovState Duma deputy

Delimkhanov said that the Chechen special forces during the NVO carry out “all the tasks that have been set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.”

“Stop talking, screaming, yelling. Say the place,” said the representative of Chechnya.

Head of the Chechen Parliament Daudov addressed Prigozhin with a warning

Head of the Chechen Parliament Magomed Daudov addressed to Prigogine with a warning, inviting him to meet and talk “like a man to a man.” According to him, the founder of the PMC “Wagner” creates “panic” among Russian citizens with his statements.

Our fighters also had problems, but this does not mean that a warrior should shout about it. In your statements you hint that someone should be shot. For such words in the Second World War they would immediately put up against the wall Magomed DaudovHead of the Chechen Parliament

He also urged Prigozhin to remember thanks to whom he has a PMC, but he did not name these people.

“If you go further at such a pace, then nothing good will come of it. Throw off the location, and at any time, anywhere, as a man with a man, we will meet and discuss, ”he concluded.

The remote discussion was continued by the commander of “Akhmat”

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, called for an end to attempts to assess the combat capability of his unit.

“I recommend to specialists in evaluating all units to leave the Akhmat special forces alone, not to give him a description of what he can and cannot do,” — commented words by Prigogine Alaudinov.

In addition, the commander of Akhmat pointed out that his special unit did not have tanks and aircraft, and also stated that a lot of fighters from the Wagner PMC transferred to the Akhmat special forces.

Someone already knows, but he and his fighters know that the unit I lead is one of the most combat-ready on the line of contact. Without 50 thousand people, without planes, tanks, helicopters and so on! Without all this, we give out a result that not every unit can boast of. Apti Alaudinovcommander of the special forces "Akhmat"

Prigozhin did not see anything reprehensible in his words about Akhmat

Evgeny Prigozhin commented negative statements of associates of Ramzan Kadyrov in their address. He noted that he did not see anything reprehensible in his words about the Chechen special forces.

“Just in case, in order to avoid any ambiguity, this two videos, in which it is absolutely clear, word for word, in video format – what I said about the Akhmat units during my trip. I don’t see anything reprehensible,” he wrote.

Prigozhin also said that he does not retract his words about punishment for those who, in his opinion, are responsible for the problems during the SVO.

As for my location, all the participants in this discussion are well aware of mine, including closed special phones, and have the opportunity to contact me. Evgeny Prigozhinfounder of PMC “Wagner”

After the capture of Artemovsk, Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that the Wagner PMC fighters would be sent to training camps to restore combat capability and train units. In turn, Ramzan Kadyrov previously wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to give instructions to redeploy special forces units “Akhmat” to the city.