What I’m starting to get more and more itchy about is the word ‘leadership’, which has been flying around my ears in recent months. A ‘professor of leadership’, that still seems useful to me. He monitors the quality of our leaders. But all those leadership conferences, ‘leadership events’, leadership coaching, workshops, seminars, podcasts, and ‘visions on leadership’ from everyone that we have been bombarded with lately? I’m done with it now.

Because ‘leadership’. Isn’t that just what used to be called ‘management’? Then your boss took such a course for an afternoon and then spent a few days talking about ‘listening to the workplace’, ‘connection from the bottom up’, ‘cross-pollination’ and ‘fruitful co-creation’, and everything was over a week later. back to the way it was. Nowadays there are suddenly a million different types of leadership and a book about them is published every minute.

Fluid leadership, polyphonic leadership, connecting leadership, inspiring leadership, strategic leadership, authentic leadership, new leadership, value-driven leadership, moral leadership, effective leadership, directive leadership, distributed leadership, integral leadership, shared leadership, dialogic leadership, flowing leadership, transformational leadership , switching leadership, contextual leadership, inclusive leadership, personal leadership – my god. It will not surprise you that there are now thousands of courses to keep all that leadership in the right direction.

For example, there are leadership ‘trainings’ in which “you will find your why”, “connect with your deep motivations, create tools to work (again) and live from your own motivations” and “experience emotions of joy and emotion”.

But there are also “innovative leadership” programs that are “about the way in which you, in a continuously developing landscape, can move towards your goal/vision and create a context in which enriching interactions can take place” and there are the “leadership programs ” in which you “make a leap in your personal and strategic leadership with a strong vision,” “learn to deal with complexity and uncertainty differently,” and develop a “global mindset.”

The reviews of these types of courses are also delicious. After three days of chatting “in a wooded area”, participants always end up with the revealing observation that they above all have to “stay close to themselves”, have been working “out of the box” and “innovatively”, and that they have learned ” let go”. And that costs thousands of euros. Waste of money, indeed. You will learn more about leadership if you spend three days in front of a pre-vocational secondary education class.

What I have been thinking more and more lately: do we really need all those leaders? At least I always hear that all those loam layers need to be cut. All those courses don’t seem to make the world a better place either. In any case, when I look around me I don’t really see better leaders than before. And would there really be so many forms of leadership? Oh no? I think there is only one form of leadership, and that is leadership that assumes that everything is constantly changing and that everyone is different.

Another fallacy of all those “leadership courses” is that they create the misunderstanding that anyone can be a leader. That is not true. You are either a leader or you are not. There is little that can be done about that. Also, stop doing it if you can’t do it, instead of flogging a dead horse with all the courses. This will prevent a lot of burnouts among your colleagues. And with yourself.

Sure, you can learn some tricks to become a better leader. But you really don’t need an expensive chatting course for that. I can give you a course in five minutes that covers everything you need to become a successful leader – all for free.

But the biggest problem with all those leadership courses is that every whiner is taking them these days. I see all these proud office clerks on LinkedIn boasting that they have been selected for one leadership program. Dude, everyone is taking such a course these days. It’s more of an achievement if you don’t follow one. There are even leadership courses for people who aren’t the boss! Then you didn’t fully understand it, did you?

Because the consequence of such a course is that every pastel-colored shirt thinks he can rule the roost. “Everyone must show their leadership,” I read everywhere. Guys, please don’t. We can’t all be in charge. Soon we will only be able to manage the intern, because he is the only one in the company who has not yet had a leadership course. Moreover, if everyone shows their leadership, who will still do the work?

I therefore propose that we stop taking all those leadership courses and instead teach people to follow them. To shut up for a change and do your work – that’s what we need.

We already have enough owners at work.