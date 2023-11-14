Stop synthetic meat, Mattarella considers what to do. Parliament will vote on the law this week

The Legislative Decree Lollobrigida on the ban on the production of synthetic meat in Italy is about to become lawthe text will be voted on by Parliament in week. But there are some who didn’t like that provision because it exposes the country to one infringement procedure aside of Europe. It’s Sergio Mattarellathe Quirinale – we read in Repubblica – has several doubts about this reform. For the right it is an identity battle, a banner of gastronomic nationalism. “No to synthetic meat”, they have been proclaiming for months with a derogatory lexical choice compared to the more neutral “cultured meat”. The finish line is near: the ban on production and sale will become law, with the final vote of the House. A text of only seven articles, signed by ministers Francesco Lollobrigida and Orazio Schillaci, will prohibit the production, consumption and marketing of food and feed generated from cell cultures.

First country in the world, Italy, to trigger an absolute lockdown, even before – continues Repubblica – that someone in the EU starts production, before the European Union authorizes it. Sergio Mattarella has not yet examined the text, explain Dal Colle. He will do so after the definitive green light from Parliament, when he will be called upon to promulgate the law. But a reflection is underway by the legal offices of the Presidency of the Republic. What’s the problem? That the measure so dear to the right risks coming to an end conflict with international law and European rules. The government knows this, but it has refused to include in the bill an explicit reference to the prevalence of obligations deriving for Italy from membership of the EU. The recall is implicit, the legislative offices of the executive branch argue. Full speed ahead, therefore: the rules approved in July in the Senate have been armored in the Chamber, with the rejection of all the amendments in committee. One might come letter with the reliefs of the Hill or even the failure to sign the textwith referral to Parliament.

