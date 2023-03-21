Why make deals with a tobacco multinational if a smoking ban goes into effect? Tafazzi syndrome

In Modena there is a ban on smoking in dehors and parks. The news had spread nationwide – for now denied by those directly involved – of making the “stop” to blondes even more stringent. What is a bit out of place is that in Italy we have a company called Philip Morris and it is a tobacco multinational, which has stipulated an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture, for an amount of 500 million euros, to support the tobacco supply chain. Italy is one of the largest tobacco producers in Europe.

PM’s commitment is to buy 21,000 tons of tobacco every year to work at the Crespellano (BO) plant. Now, don’t you think there’s something wrong? In terms of culture, I don’t like “prohibition” tout court because it reminds me so much of the 1930s in America. That children and people in general should live in a healthy environment I totally agree, so the question is: but trying to completely replace free will is perhaps a little too much.

