Despite the passage of years since promises made by the WTA Women’s Tennis Association to take strict measures against shouting during matches, the yellow courts are still a field for competition between female players in loud noises.

In 2012, the WTA announced that it was planning to deal with screaming and loud noises from female players during matches.

On the other hand, the Association confirmed that it would not be fair to force female players to change their habits, but it would cooperate with coaches, academies, the International Tennis Federation and other groups to educate young female players.

Among the proposals discussed that year were the installation of a device that measures the level of loudness of sound on the court, the adoption of new standards that define acceptable and unacceptable noise from female players, and the education of tennis academies about this phenomenon, and ways to mitigate it.

Where did the efforts of the Association of Tennis Players?

According to the expert at the International Tennis Federation, Islam Al-Sanhouri, “So far, there is no express law that prohibits tennis players from screaming while hitting the ball, but the Women’s Tennis Association stated in July 2022 that there will be a penalty of deducting a point for each player who screams a long, loud cry that annoys the opponent.” for the purpose of disability.

Among the conditions of punishment, according to Al-Sanhouri:

• The cry is launched and coincides with hitting the ball.

• The cry is instantaneous and not continuous.

• Exceed a certain limit for the intensity of the sound, which is measured in decibels.

Why are you screaming?

There are different explanations for the phenomenon of female tennis players screaming, but there seems to be a consensus on the benefits of this on the psychological level and its impact on the opponent.

A study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research said that screaming helps tennis players hit the ball more forcefully.

In an experiment described in the study, a team that was allowed to scream was able to hit a ball five miles per hour faster than a group of silent players, regardless of their gender.

The American Sports Psychology Center said that screaming gives players more confidence, is a distraction for the opponent, and makes them breathe more air to make the strike stronger.

Al-Sanhouri explained in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that screaming has 9 effects in the world of tennis, some of which are positive for the player who performs this act, such as: greater strength in hitting the ball, higher confidence, relaxation from nervous pressure, and better breathing.

The tennis expert added, “With regard to the opponent, it distracts attention, slows down the reaction, and causes confusion. Of course, we also cannot deny that some players scream in matches, imitating other players, or a habit they have.”

As for the Moroccan tennis player, Aya Al-Awni, she told Sky News Arabia that screaming “helps us breathe better, and it relieves us of tension.”

Al-Awni expressed her opposition to any laws that “would eliminate screaming in the world of tennis, because it helps us a lot in the matches we play.”

What does psychology say about screaming female players?

According to a specialist in psychological sciences, Dr. Haider Hamid Al-Dahwi, people in general and tennis players in particular have psychological needs that they seek to satisfy in order to achieve balance, including the need for success or victory, driven strongly forward by the desire to achieve the desired goal.

And Al-Dahwi said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that “this act requires motivation, enthusiasm and perseverance for that. Thus, shouting is a catalyst for motivation and activity to achieve success or victory, overcome obstacles and difficulties, and overcome the threshold of anxiety and fear of failure.”

He pointed out that research has found that screaming is “important as it increases the activation of the response to feelings of fear in the cerebellar amygdala, which is an amygdala-shaped tissue located deep within the middle temporal lobe of the brain.”

Al-Dahwi emphasized a number of points related to the female players’ screams, which are:

Among the benefits that a tennis player can get from her screaming is imposing dominance over the opponent, and gaining confidence, which is a motivational energy that increases the strength and speed of hitting the ball.

Screaming during play is a psychological factor affecting the opponent’s response, as it distracts and disturbs him, and makes him focus on sounds instead of returning the ball.

Relieves pressure by prolonging the movement, and increases the opponent’s reaction time by about 33 milliseconds, a period that may seem short, but its consequences are dire, especially when the opponent finds himself deprived of sufficient time to think about his reaction.

Screaming and breathing strongly helps to raise athletic performance, speed and strength.

Screaming contributes to physiological integration, which increases stability and strength. It also helps to relax and get rid of tension during the match, and the unconscious feeling of approaching victory over the opponent.

Screaming stimulates the sympathetic nervous system (a division of the autonomic nervous system), which in turn stimulates the hormone adrenaline, which is useful for motor activities.

Regarding his role in expelling negative thoughts, Al-Dahwi said: “The expectation of failure among athletes is a natural condition that has been proven by research and scientific studies in general. He is in front of his coach, his fans, and his fans about his failure, etc. Therefore, screaming is a defensive mechanism to overcome these negative thoughts and stop their repercussions.

Although viewers were disturbed by the screaming of female players in tennis matches, and this turned on many occasions into a subject of ridicule, others believe that this increases the enthusiasm witnessed by the yellow court competitions, and that the practices of this sport should not be deprived of a means that has positive psychological effects on them and their families. matches level.