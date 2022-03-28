Drivers lined up by Red Bull for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo and Alexander Albon. Undoubtedly the addition of the latter two in the list – really and respectively in McLaren and Williams – represents a pure joke, but in a sense it can be interpreted as a kind of concrete involuntary assist by the two drivers for the victory of the reigning world champion in Jeddah. Moreover, the most curious aspect can be identified in the past of these two drivers, both sharing experiences in Red Bull precisely in the role of Verstappen’s former teammates.

Ricciardo – who was from 2016 to 2018 – first offered the number 1 the opportunity to get close to Charles Leclerc during the final moments of the regime of Virtual Safety Car, at a time when the Monegasque Ferrari was in command of the race right in front of the Red Bull driver. The Australian, thanks to a mechanical problem on his MCL36, in fact, he had to park his car right next to the pit lane entrance, forcing the Race Direction to decree the Virtual. While the latter was about to finish, the Dutchman took the opportunity to reduce the gap from the leader of the race – also generating some controversy over the maneuver – decisive for being able to attack Leclerc and overtake him in the following laps. Once Verstappen took command of the race, the challenge between the two was ready to be consummated even on the last lap, with the battle that, however, vanished due to the exposure of the yellow flags in the first sector. In this case, those who made every attempt to overtake by Leclerc impossible were Stroll and Albon. The Williams driver – Verstappen’s teammate in 2019-2020 – in fact collided with the Canadian Aston Martin, with the episode that allowed the Dutchman to be able to defend himself and go to win his first win of the season.