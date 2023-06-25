Flexibility, continuous training and meritocratic earnings attract more and more people: from young people to over 50s, women and graduates

After years of pandemic the world of Work has profoundly changed, both in terms of methods (increasingly hybrid) and in the individual approach. In fact, the number of people is growing, especially among the new generationswho have begun to question some aspects of working life: those looking for greater professional development and those looking for a better life balance private and work. And so while the “quite quitters”i.e. workers who claim to do only what is strictly necessary, and the trend of so-called “great designations” it also affects our country, with over 1.6 million voluntary resignations recorded in the first nine months of 2022 (up 22% compared to the same period of 2021), on the other hand the direct sales sector continues to record growing numbers .

An industry going against the trend

