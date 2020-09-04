Matthias Bernt is an urban researcher and provisionally heads the “Regeneration of Cities” department at the Leibniz Institute for Spatial Social Research (IRS) in Erkner.

A few days ago, the Berlin CDU MP Christian Gräff called for a construction freeze on price-controlled apartments for districts like Marzahn-Hellersdorf, as these threatened to become “socially sluggish” due to the massive construction of social housing. Is this finding correct? Urban research has dealt with the topic for decades.

The research clearly shows that both the diagnosis and the proposed therapy do not stand up to a fact check. Firstly, current studies on socio-spatial segregation in German cities show that poverty households are mainly created in East German prefabricated building districts. However, there are hardly any new buildings there, and certainly no new social housing.

Rather, the greatest concentration of low incomes can be found in stocks that were privatized in the 1990s and 2000s and are now managed by companies such as Vonovia, AD Properties or Deutsche Wohnen. The reasons for this lie primarily in the growth of the low-wage sector and in the displacement of people with low incomes from the inner cities. It is not the new construction of social housing that is driving the segregation, but the lack of affordable housing.

Misleading terms

Second, equating the concentration of lower income groups with the social disorganization, crisis and crime that resonates in both “ghetto” and “slum” terms is misleading. The essential feature of a ghetto is its function as a place of social isolation for a stigmatized group. A ghetto has the task of keeping this group away from the majority society. Slums are places of structural and social decline.

The residents of Marzahn, Heerstraße or Kottbusser Tors, on the other hand, are part of an increasingly diverse majority society. They are poor more often than average, but they are also involved in urban society in many ways, for example when they look after daycare children in Prenzlauer Berg, clean lawyers’ offices in Charlottenburg or go to parties in Kreuzberg. The fact that social tenants cannot afford an apartment elsewhere does not turn their places of residence into ghettos.

Here ideas are conveyed that have little to do with the realities of modern societies. As a rule, they focus on neighborhood effects, i.e. on the idea that the residents of neighborhoods with social problems are concentrated and pull each other down. Although neighborhood effects have been tested many times in empirical research, they have not yet been proven.

Hen or egg?

It is unclear whether characteristics such as unemployment, crime or deviant social behavior increase when many of those affected live in one place, or whether these individuals (have to) live in this place because they have the corresponding characteristics. Socialization also takes place in contact with many institutions (school, family, neighborhood, media) so that the influence of individual drivers cannot be isolated.

It has not been proven that it is precisely the physical proximity to other poor that puts the poor at a disadvantage. More recent research on urban “arrival quarters” indicates the opposite: in certain constellations, the neighborhood of disadvantaged households can create resources that help to deal with poverty and discrimination.

Instead of stigmatizing social housing, politicians would be well advised to develop more effective instruments against the displacement of the poor from the inner city and to consider how new construction can be better linked with the development of social and technical infrastructure. There is a lot to do in both places in Berlin. A “ghetto” discourse doesn’t help.