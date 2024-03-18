In recent weeks we have seen how groups of citizens in favor of environmental care and municipal authorities have coordinated efforts to undertake cleaning campaigns and clean up the banks of streams and rivers.

The work has been seen in Mazatlán, Rosario and Escuinapa. The amount of garbage they have collected has been impressive, as well as the lack of awareness of many people who shamelessly throw their garbage into the streets, which ends up in the rivers and seas.

Fortunately, there are citizens who are concerned about the care of the natural areas and that is why they have held these days, instilling in the little ones respect for the environment that can guarantee that these actions continue to be replicated for the good of all citizens.

