The EU still postpones the vote to stop polluting cars from 2035

The EU still postpones the vote on the stop polluting cars in 2035. Following the contrary position taken by Germany and Italy, the decision on farewell to the heat engine vehicles. This was revealed by an EU spokesman.

In addition to Germany and Italy, the de facto opposite positions of Poland And Bulgaria (although Sofia abstained in November). The point was also removed by the EU Council of education ministers, which on 7 March was called upon to merely formally ratify the agreement.

Pichetto: “Decarbonization takes into account the timing of the automotive sector”

“The new referral to headquarters EU on the decision concerning it stop to heat engines by 2035 rightly takes into account the strong resistance of some European countries, with Italy in the front row, to an overly ideological and not very concrete formulation of the Regulation”. Thus the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilbert Pichettocommenting on the postponement to a later date of the opinion by the “Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States of the European Union” on the EU Regulation which stops the production and marketing of petrol and diesel vehicles from 2035.

“Italy – he continues Picket – has a very clear position: electricity cannot be the only solution for the future, especially if it continues, as it is today, to be a supply chain for the few. Furthermore, focusing on renewable fuels is a strategic and equally clean solution, which allows us to achieve important environmental results while avoiding heavy negative repercussions in terms of employment and production”.

“There decarbonization of the transport sector, which remains a priority objective – he concludes – must take into account the national peculiarities and timing compatible with the development of the automotive sector. We hope that this break will also allow other countries and the European institutions themselves to further reflect on such an important issue for citizens and businesses”.

Stop petrol and diesel cars, Urso: “Italy woke up Europe”

” Italy has woken up Europe and the decision to postpone it on Stop petrol and diesel cars it is an important signal. I hope that now there is a common reflection for sustainable competitiveness also in the #automotive sector”. So in a tweet the Minister of Enterprises, Adolfo Urso welcomes the postponement to a later date of the EU Council vote on the stop to the sale of petrol and diesel cars in Europe from 2035.

