The head of the Moscow Region Shoigu criticized the director of Uraltransmash for the timing of the production of equipment

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, visited the Ural Transport Engineering Plant (JSC Uraltransmash), the Russian Ministry of Defense reports. There he inspected the implementation of the state defense order for the production and repair of self-propelled artillery systems (self-propelled artillery systems) 2S19 Msta-S, 2S3 Akatsiya, 2S4 Tyulpan, 2S5 Giatsint, as well as 2S35 Coalition SV.

As a result of the visit, Shoigu scolded the director of the plant, Oleg Emelyanov, criticizing him for the long lead time in manufacturing the artillery complex needed by the Russian army.

Shoigu stressed that the vehicles were supposed to be handed over to the Russian army in 2023

In a conversation with the head of Uraltransmash, Shoigu indicated that work on the production of the artillery complex began in 2022, so the howitzers in question should have been transferred to the Russian army and “worked to the fullest extent” already in 2023, which did not happen .

Stop fooling around here. We [Минобороны РФ] We'll get busy with this in 2022. In our country, these machines should already be working at full capacity in 2023, but with you everything is so calm, so to speak, good

To this, the director of the enterprise, Emelyanov, informed the minister that the production volume of the units has increased six times compared to 2022. He also noted that the first batch of the newest self-propelled artillery system 2S35 “Coalition SV” is at the final stage of production.

Plan to increase production of self-propelled artillery – instructions from the president

The head of the Russian military department during his visit clarified plant plans for the coming months of operation. Emelyanov, in turn, said that the plan is being implemented and there is still capacity to increase production.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky / RIA Novosti

Summing up the work at the enterprise, Shoigu emphasized that the plan to increase the production of self-propelled artillery is an order from the country's President Vladimir Putin.

We are talking about self-propelled artillery and here, of course, if today we are already at a good pace in repairs and new Msta guns, then we need to strengthen it with other systems. In this regard, I would like to receive a report within a week on how we will reach the indicators established by the President's instructions

He clarified that fulfilling the instructions of the head of state is primarily related to work on the battlefield. Due to the fact that self-propelled guns are in great demand, it is now necessary to speed up testing and start mass production as soon as possible, he pointed out.

The Minister noted the serious changes that had taken place at the plant

Shoigu noted that serious, fundamental changes had taken place at the plant. According to him, a lot of new equipment has appeared. “Naturally, in connection with this, production volumes have increased significantly,” he added.

In addition, the minister specifically drew attention to the work on the production of new self-propelled artillery units.

Photo: Dmitry Astakhov / RIA Novosti

“The work has reached the final stage; we will receive the first six cars in February. Superimposed on this is the issue of ammunition. We have some ammunition there. Therefore, timely delivery is necessary,” Shoigu said

He noted that groups from factories and ammunition production enterprises are conducting tests both at training grounds and in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

In September, Shoigu came to inspect an enterprise in the Moscow region

In September 2023, the Russian Minister of Defense visited the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation (KTRV) plant in the Moscow region, where he inspected the assembly process of high-precision weapons.

Then the head of the corporation, Boris Obnosov, reported to the minister on the implementation of his instructions to increase production rates, which were issued following an audit in March 2023. According to him, over the past six months, the production of high-precision weapons has doubled, and for certain types of products – by 3.5 and 5 times. Production volumes were increased as a result of increasing the number of personnel, modernizing production and increasing labor productivity.

In addition, the corporation's management presented Shoigu with the latest weapons that had been put into serial production, which were the result of the modernization of high-precision weapons.