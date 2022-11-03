The transition to electric mobility continues to worry the automotive sector and in particular brands and industry associations. The ok from the European Union to the project that will see the stop to the sales of cars with diesel and petrol engines from 2035 continues is fueling the discussion on the measures necessary to protect the sector. The last to comment on what was decided in Brussels was Michele Criscipresident of UNRAE, the National Union of Foreign Motor Vehicle Representatives who stressed that a precise strategy is essential to try to be ready for this moment of rupture.

“A precise plan on how to deal with industrial reconversion in our country is urgently needed – said Crisci –A conversion only possible in the face of a healthy market and incentives for an accelerated spread of zero-emission cars, and this will have beneficial impacts on the Italian components used massively by all manufacturers, both Italian and foreign “. In the words of the number one of UNRAE then the opening to dialogue with the new government, to try to find shared solutions: “We are therefore available and ready to collaborate with the newly installed government bringing our experience to face this delicate transition process, which requires priority interventions focused on three key points. “

Points that Crisci himself wanted to list in a note shared by the trade association: “1. A strong stimulus for the renewal of a very old fleet and the spread of zero and very low emission mobility. 2. Accelerated infrastructure throughout the national territory of public and private recharging points, with clear indication of times, places, types of columns to be installed and subjects in charge of investments: on this point – underlines Michele Crisci – we are still awaiting the implementing measure of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 4 August 2022 on the incentive of private charging infrastructures, which inexplicably has not yet been issued and which, given the times, can no longer wait, as well as needing a robust refinancing for the years to to come. It is equally urgent to plan and accelerate the spread of plants for the distribution of green hydrogen for vehicles intended for the transport of goods and people. 3. Structural review of private and corporate taxation. All with a clear horizon to 2026 and without forgetting the needs of social equity and territorial cohesion “.