No step back, no reverse, no about-face. The European Union confirms the stop to the sale of new vehicles with diesel and petrol engines starting from 2035: the EU Parliament voted to approve the law requiring manufacturers to achieve a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions starting in the middle of the next decade (effectively banning the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars and light commercial vehicles by 2035 ) with 340 votes in favor, 279 against and 21 abstentions. The intermediate target is represented by the reduction of CO2 emissions by 55% for cars and 50% for vans by 2030 compared to 2021 levels.

The only exception is for low-volume vehicle manufacturers, i.e. those that build 1,000 to 10,000 new cars or 1,000 to 22,000 new vans a year: according to the approved law, only these will be able to obtain an exemption by the rules until the end of 2035, while those who register fewer than 1,000 new vehicles a year will continue to be exempt even for some subsequent years, not yet specified. As reported by Autocar, by 2025 the EU Commission will present the methodology for there evaluation and reporting of CO2 emissions over the entire life cycle of new cars and vans: starting from the same year, every two years the EU Commission itself will publish a report to evaluate the progress of the Old Continent towards zero-emission road mobility .

“This regulation encourages the production of zero- and low-emission vehicles – commented Jan Huitema, chief negotiator of the EU Parliament for the law in question – Contains an ambitious revision of the objectives for 2030 and a zero-emissions target for 2035, which is key to achieving climate neutrality by 2050. These goals create clarity for the automotive industry and stimulate innovation and investment for automakers. The purchase and use of zero-emission cars will become more and more convenient for consumers, with the second-hand market emerging more rapidly, helping to make sustainable driving accessible to all”.