Postponed the decisive vote

The Italian government is preparing to say no to the stop on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in Europe starting from 2035. In Europe, the representatives of our majority will try in every possible way to stop the dossier and the approval process of the provision: so that the hard fist of Italy effective, it is also necessary that Germany, Poland and Bulgaria, i.e. the three most distrustful nations, so to speak, give up their support for the provision, or otherwise the qualified majority in the vote in the Council which will take place next Friday (and not this morning as initially expected) will be there.

Ready for the hard fight

La Stampa on newsstands this morning recalls that the organ in which the vote is foreseen is Coreper, the one that brings together the representatives of the states. The question of the debate is always the same and can be summarized in two words: technological neutrality. “The use of renewable fuels compatible with heat engines will contribute to a reduction in emissions without requiring unattainable economic sacrifices from citizens”, underlined the Minister of the Environment Gilberto Picetto Fratin. Words that the Italian government en bloc intends to follow up with deeds: the newspaper lets it be known that the majority is determined to hold out until the end and, if necessary, to go to a strong confrontation with Europe.

Salvini’s anticipation

Yesterday, moreover, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure also reiterated Italy’s position of opposition on the subject. “In Brussels, Italy will reiterate its NO to the ban on petrol and diesel cars from 2035 – wrote the leader of the League on his Facebook profile – Yes to environmental sustainability but with common senseavoiding giving China entire industries and hundreds of thousands of jobs”. Salvini also took advantage of the same post to thank the over 100,000 citizens who have joined the collection of signatures launched by the League in recent days, precisely against the stop on the sale of petrol and diesel cars since 2035.