A prelude. The rest is all to be defined, as well as the practical effects. The Italian government, at the meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on 1 March, will vote against the proposal for a European regulation approved by Parliament and the Commission, which intends to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars and light commercial vehicles on the territory of Union since 2035. This was announced by the Ministries of the Environment and Energy Security in a note dated February 28th. But the decisive appointment will be the one foreseen later in the month, that of the European Council, at the end of which, if approved, the proposal will be transformed into effective law. We recall that European regulations do not require ratification by national parliaments.