The ban on endothermics divides

The approval of the regulation for the stop to the sale of cars with petrol and diesel engines in Europe since 2035 has raised a fuss in the Old Continent. The media hype generated by the decision of the European Commission, approved by the Parliament of Brussels has generated a clash within the EU, with some member countries which have taken a hostile position towards the ban on cars with internal combustion engines. Above all Italy which, with various members of the Meloni government, has pointed the finger at the direction taken by the European Union, asking for a revision of the regulation and an attitude of technological neutrality that does not affect the automotive sector, not only nationally but also continental.

Germany tip the scales

Italy would seem to have found the support of Germany and France, with the Germans who would have turned around with respect to a more favorable decision taken in the months preceding the vote. The exponents of the EU would like to leverage this issue, trying to find a strong ally in Berlin to arrive at a favorable vote that can transform the stop to the sale of ICEs into law. Indeed, without a qualified majority among the Member States, the regulation cannot be converted. To arrive at the ok it will therefore be necessary to open up to some conditions, such as for example the full inclusion of synthetic fuels in the alternatives to reduce and then zero emissions. However, the issue of e-fuels is more complex than it might seem, both due to the costs that are currently still too high, and due to the opposition of some who do not consider them capable of effectively contributing to lowering pollution levels .

Opposing positions in Berlin

Meanwhile, however, even within the German government there are antithetical positions in this regard the stop to ICE set for 2035. On the one hand there are the exponents of the Greens who are pushing for this solution while on the other hand the group of the FDP party which supports the executive of broad agreements of the chancellor Olaf Scholz, including the German transport minister Volker Wissing. It was he who underlined how this fight against the automobile only represents damage to European industry: “Anyone who is serious about climate-neutral mobility must keep all technological options open and also use them. I don’t understand this fight against the car and why people want to ban certain technologies”. With this situation around the vote for the ban on endothermics, the meeting in the EU could be postponed further (initially scheduled for Tuesday, it should be held tomorrow, Friday 3 March. ed).