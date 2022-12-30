“Not producing more fossil fuel engines in 2035 is unreasonable, I consider it deeply harmful to our production system”. The clear words with which Giorgia Melons attacked the European Union’s decision to ban the sale of new vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines starting from the middle of the next decade are clear: the criticism against the EU has been clear-cut, a well-defined position that has found approval also by ACI, whose President Angelo Stick Damiani exalted the courage of the Premier.

“An applause to the courage and clarity of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who clearly states a truth that has now become verifiable by anyone. That is, that the banning of internal combustion vehicles in 2035 appears to be one very sensible choice – the words of Sticchi Damiani reported by Ansa – As early as 2019, during the annual National Traffic Conference, the Automobile Club of Italy had launched the same warning, repeatedly reiterated in recent years and on all possible occasions and venues. There are now the scenario conditions to be able to reason and finally review that deadline and the policies that generated it”. Evidently, also according to the number one of ACI, 2035 is considered a premature deadline to ban internal combustion engines from the market, in a scenario that, given the current geopolitical mechanisms, could change at any moment and in which uncertainty reigns supreme .

Sticchi Damiani reiterated that the revision of this deadline should take place “while maintaining the goal of reduction of climate-changing emissions and the achievement of maximum environmental sustainability, in the interest not only of the national automotive sector but also of Italian citizens”. The position of Sticchi Damiani, as well as that of Giorgia Meloni, unites a large part of the current Italian government and beyond: more and more car manufacturers consider the choice of the EU little logic. Is this deadline really being revised at this point?