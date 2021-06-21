Outdoor masks: the opinion of the Cts

Between the end of June and the beginning of July, Italians will be able to say goodbye to the obligation to wear outdoor masks. There are two dates indicated by Scientific technical committee (Cts), which met this afternoon, to decide on the green light to stop: next Monday, June 28, when all of Italy will be in the white zone, or the following, July 5, with another seven days gained for the vaccination campaign.

The experts did not detect excessive differences on the epidemiological level between the two dates: hence the choice to leave the decision to the Government, which will formalize it in the next few hours. The Minister of Health Roberto Speranza had requested a formal opinion from the team of experts a few days ago. In its choice, the CTS took into account the decline in the contagion curve and the percentage of the population vaccinated in Italy. However, the obligation to wear the mask indoors o outdoors in case there are any gatherings, and therefore to always carry the protective device with you.

In a’interview published today on Republic also Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, said that the time is ripe for the masks to be removed outdoors, except in some contexts “which can encourage contagion and therefore require caution”.

From Monday 28 June the whole Peninsula will be in white area with the entry in the zone with fewer restrictions also of the Val d’Aosta. In any case, fears remain about the spread of the Delta variant, in particular for those vaccinated only with the first dose, which seems not to be sufficiently protected to avoid contagion.

