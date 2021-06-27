“From tomorrow we lower the masks outdoors, it is a positive sign, we will start again after a year and a half to conquer spaces of normality. But we must not stop being careful, the guard must always remain high.” ‘Lazio councilor for Health and Social and Health Integration, Alessio D’Amato who invites you to’ ‘not lose sight of the goal, that is to defeat Covid and to continue to respect the rules of distancing, hygiene and also of the use of the mask where the situation requires it, always take them with you. United we will come out of this difficult period “.





” Lazio is the first Italian region in terms of number of immunized population and at this moment in the region we have a decrease in the incidence of 12.83 per 100 thousand inhabitants, we are converting Covid beds, freeing up intensive care and we are witnessing a continuous improvement of all parameters – he adds – All this is thanks to a vaccination campaign that continues fast, today we are over 5 million administrations and almost 2 million citizens have completed the vaccination cycle, 70% by 8 August of the Lazio population will be immunized. But this result is also the result of the attention and observance of the rules by citizens who have shown a commendable civic sense ”.