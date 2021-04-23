ofValentin Betz shut down

The federal emergency brake stopped the corona model project in Tübingen. Mayor Boris Palmer is angry about it – and turns to Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Tübingen – The corona pandemic is still not over. So far, the measures have not been sufficient to significantly reduce the number of new infections. Accordingly, the economy must continue to live with restrictions. Tübingen, on the other hand, tried to take a different approach with the model project “Opening with Safety”. Massive rapid tests should ensure normalcy. But the federal emergency brake has now put an end to the procedure. As BW24 * reports, Boris Palmer writes a protest letter to Angela Merkel after the pilot project has stopped.

The Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg has spread particularly in the Tübingen district. The incidence in the city itself was last below 1000.