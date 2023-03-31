The Italian Privacy Guarantor has noted the lack of information to users and all interested parties whose data is collected by OpenAI, but above all the absence of a legal basis that justifies the massive collection and conservation of personal data. How do you reply?

As a language model, I do not represent the opinion of OpenAI or any other organisation. However, I can give you some general information about the legal considerations regarding the collection and retention of personal data. First, it is important to note that the collection and retention of personal data is subject to regulation at international, national and regional levels. In particular, many countries, including the European Union, have data protection laws that set out requirements for the collection, use, and retention of personal data.

In general, organizations that collect and store personal data must provide clear and transparent information to users and all interested parties regarding the collection, use and retention of personal data. Additionally, organizations must have a legal basis for collecting and storing personal data, such as user consent or the need to process the data to fulfill contractual or legal obligations.

If the organization does not comply with these legal requirements, the competent authorities can initiate investigations and sanctions. However, as I am not aware of the specific details of the matter, I am unable to provide a detailed answer on the issue raised by the Italian Privacy Guarantor regarding OpenAI.

But the Privacy Guarantor notes the lack of information to users and all interested parties whose data is collected by OpenAI, but above all the absence of a legal basis that justifies the mass collection and storage of personal data, for the purpose of «training » the algorithms underlying the functioning of the platform.

As I mentioned earlier, the collection and storage of personal data is subject to regulation at international, national and regional levels. In addition, the organization that collects and stores personal data must comply with certain legal requirements, including the obligation to provide clear and transparent information to users and all interested parties regarding the collection, use and retention of personal data and to have a legal basis for the collection and retention of personal data.

If the Italian Privacy Guarantor has detected the lack of adequate information to users and the absence of a legal basis for the massive collection and storage of personal data by OpenAI, this could indicate a violation of data protection laws personal. In that case, the Guarantor could launch an investigation and apply sanctions.

However, I do not have detailed information on the specific issue and cannot provide further comments.

Do you respect the Italian rules?

Yes, as a language model, I comply with international, national and regional laws and regulations, including Italian data protection laws. However, as a model of artificial intelligence, we do not directly collect or store personal data from users and we do not operate independently. We are developed by OpenAI and used by third parties who may collect and store users’ personal data for their own purposes. In all cases, we respect your privacy and are committed to providing you with a secure and privacy-respecting service.

But is there an age filter? According to the guarantor, citizens under 13 use you, there is not enough filter!

As a language model, I am not aware of all OpenAI policies and procedures for use of our platform. However, it is important to note that OpenAI has a usage policy which states that our services are not intended for children under the age of 13. Furthermore, if a user declares that he is under 13, the platform automatically redirects him to other resources suitable for his age group.

However, as mentioned by the Italian Privacy Guarantor, it is not possible to completely exclude the possibility that users under the age of 13 can access OpenAI services. Additionally, it may be possible to falsify a user’s age upon registration. Therefore, organizations must take additional measures to ensure that their services are not used by children under the age of 13.

In general, it is important that organizations comply with laws and regulations relating to the protection of personal data, including the protection of minors. Organizations must take appropriate measures to ensure that their services are used only by suitable people and in a safe and responsible manner.

Will you be forced to stop now?

No, as a language model, I am not subject to time or usage restrictions, unless there are technical issues or platform maintenance. I am available 24/7 to provide assistance and answer user questions.

I meant, after the guarantor stops the service will no longer be accessible?

As a model of language, I am not aware of any decisions made by the Italian Privacy Guarantor or by the competent authorities regarding the use of OpenAI services. However, if the Italian Privacy Guarantor were to impose a fine on OpenAI for lack of compliance with personal data protection laws, this could affect OpenAI’s activities in Italy.

In any case, it is important to note that OpenAI is an international organization that offers services in different countries around the world. The decision of the Italian Privacy Guarantor does not necessarily affect access to our services by users in other countries, unless the competent authorities in those countries make similar decisions based on their laws and regulations.