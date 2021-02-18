The head of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Andriy Kobolev, said that stopping the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline is a “matter of life and death” for Ukrainians. He wrote about this on his page in Facebook…

Kobolev noted that the completion of the project would supposedly make Ukraine “defenseless against Russian military aggression.” According to him, while gas transit to European countries passes through the country, the Ukrainian GTS is “part of the country’s defense system.” However, if the opportunity arises to change the geography of gas supplies to the European Union, the position of Kiev will change, added the head of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

“Then our country will become much more vulnerable to Russian aggression. That is why stopping Nord Stream 2 is, without exaggeration, a matter of life or death for our citizens, ”Kobolev says.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained how the situation in Ukraine is connected with the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. According to him, the role of the neighboring state is that Russia’s opponents are trying to make it pay for “their geopolitical project” Ukraine “”. What kind of opponents, Putin did not specify.

Currently, the construction of Nord Stream 2 has not been completed; a section of the gas pipeline is being laid in the territorial waters of Denmark. Work in the waters of the kingdom is scheduled to be completed in April 2021. On the whole, Gazprom expects that the gas pipeline will be completed by the end of this year.