Chelsea was the first to announce the departure of the Gabonese, saying on its official website: “Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left Chelsea to join Marseille. We would like to thank Pierre and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”
Marseille confirmed the inclusion of the 34-year-old striker on his Twitter account, through a video clip in which Aubameyang said: “Come on, Marseille. I will meet you in Marseille.”
backpacker
- In a long career, Aubameyang has worn the shirts of 12 teams since the beginning of his football journey.
- Aubameyang returns to France, where he was born in Laval and established football with Nice, Laval and Bastia clubs, before moving to Italian Milan, with whom he signed a professional contract in 2008, but the latter soon returned him to France to play on loan with Dijon, Lille and Monaco.
- The Gabonese left Milan permanently in 2011 to defend the colors of Saint-Etienne, before joining Borussia Dortmund, who starred in its ranks from 2013 to 2018, which opened the door for him to move to the English Premier League, where he played beginning with Arsenal from 2018 until early 2022 before signing with Barcelona until 2025.
- However, his Catalan adventure did not last long, as he returned in the summer of 2022 to the Premier League to defend the colors of the other London club, Chelsea, with whom he played only 14 league matches last season, during which he scored a single goal.
- Dortmund remains the most prominent station in his career, as he scored 98 goals in 144 league matches, and 141 goals in 213 matches in all competitions, while he scored 68 goals for Arsenal in 128 league matches, and 92 in 163 in all competitions, during a career that included stripping him of the captaincy at the end of 2021 in the midst of the outbreak of the Corona virus.
- He was excluded from some matches for disciplinary reasons related to a personal trip to France, and the resulting absence from training due to the need to pass coronavirus protocols.
#Stop #number #Aubameyangs #ship #docks #club
Leave a Reply