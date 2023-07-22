Chelsea was the first to announce the departure of the Gabonese, saying on its official website: “Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left Chelsea to join Marseille. We would like to thank Pierre and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

Marseille confirmed the inclusion of the 34-year-old striker on his Twitter account, through a video clip in which Aubameyang said: “Come on, Marseille. I will meet you in Marseille.”

