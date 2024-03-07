With 'Welcome Gardensia' the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism) brings gardenias and hydrangeas to Italian squares for International Women's Day. On Friday 8, Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 March, 14 thousand volunteers in around 5 thousand squares celebrate the value of Gardensia and the fight against multiple sclerosis. An invitation to donate and spread hope for a future beyond the disease, which involves not only those affected by it, but the entire family. The event, which takes place under the patronage of the President of the Republic, invites everyone to participate by choosing a plant – or both – to support scientific research on multiple sclerosis (MS) and related pathologies.

MS affects 140 thousand people in Italy, women twice as much as men, with 3,600 new cases every year, practically one every 3 hours. The disease – Aism recalls in a note – enters life between the ages of 20 and 30, a period of great plans and dreams. Hence the initiative, which goes beyond the beauty of flowers by supporting scientific research, the only weapon today to defeat multiple sclerosis and related pathologies. It is already possible to book your gardenia and hydrangea plants, for a minimum donation of 15 euros each, by contacting the provincial section of your city whose list can be consulted at http://www.aism.it/gardensia . The funds raised in the squares will go to guarantee and strengthen services for people with MS and to support scientific research on multiple sclerosis and related pathologies.

Thanks to the progress made by scientific research, there are therapies and treatments capable of slowing down the progression of multiple sclerosis. Research in the last 20 years has made great strides to ensure very effective treatments that have changed the impact on the quality of daily life. But the causes of the disease are still unknown and research is essential to find the definitive cure.

Actress Chiara Francini, Aism ambassador and face of the Gardensia campaign, shares a special bond with the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association, born from the memory of her grandfather Quirino, suffering from a degenerative disease. Gardenia, dedicated to women, takes on a profound meaning for her: the gardenia and hydrangea become symbols of female solidarity and represent the bond between women, those most affected by multiple sclerosis. She is joined by Antonella Ferrari, godmother of Aism, who underlines the importance of flourishing together, a concept that is also reflected in the daily activities of Aism, where every day people support each other to go beyond multiple sclerosis.

The cause and definitive cure for multiple sclerosis have not yet been found, but thanks to the progress made by scientific research – as highlighted by Aism – there are therapies and treatments capable of slowing down the course of the disease and improving people's quality of life with Sm. This is why it is essential to support scientific research. Among the pathologies related to MS there is neuromyelitis optica (Nmo), which has a framework of health and social care needs and interventions similar to MS. There are 1,500-2 thousand cases of neuromyelitis optica in Italy.

The campaign also includes a solidarity number to donate: 45512 allows you to raise other funds for research and, specifically, for the 'Promopro-Ms Digital Edition' project promoted by Fism, the Aism foundation to evaluate the progression of the disease and predict its the trend. The people involved participate in the research by monitoring the perception of their health status via an App and contributing to the personalization of therapeutic treatments. The donation amounts with solidarity number 45512 will be 5 or 10 euros from calls from Tim, Vodafone, WindTre, Fastweb, Tiscali and Geny landlines, 5 euros from calls from Twt, Convergenze and PosteMobile landlines, and 2 euros with Ssm from personal cell phone WindTre, Tim, Vodafone, Iliad, PosteMobile, CoopVoce and Tiscali.