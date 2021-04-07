Developer Slow Bros’ “handmade” space adventure Harold Halibut has given its handcrafted sets and claymation-style characters another gorgeous airing in a brand-new story trailer.

Harold Halibut is part stop-motion movie, part narrative-driven adventure, and tells the story of the headline Harold – a young lab assistant forced to live his life onboard on a city sized spaceship submerged beneath an alien ocean, 250 years after it fled Earth to preserve the human race.

“While most of the ship’s inhabitants have reconciled themselves to a life lived aboard the sunken ship,” explains Slow Bros, “[lead scientist Jeanne Mareaux] still works tirelessly to find a way for the ship to leave the planet and find a new, dryer home.

Harold Halibut – Story Trailer 2021.

“But of course the weird, wonderful and diverse people of the Fedora keep Harold busy too. Until one fateful encounter plunges Harold into a new world that nobody could have guessed existed – and one that may hold the key to Mareaux’s re-launch plans. “

Harold Halibut has actually been around for quite some time, having initially been revealed back in 2016. Its long gestation isn’t all that surprising though, given the sheer amount of work involved in bringing its handcrafted world to life – a process that sees intricate real-world sets and models combined with motion-capture animation within Unity. The results, as you’d expect, look stunning, as is evident in the game’s newly unveiled trailer.

There’s still no hint of a release date for Harold Halibut beyond an understandably non-committal “coming soonish”, but interested parties can stay abreast of its continuing development via Steam and Slow Bros’ website.