A new stop-motion Pokémon series known as Pokémon Concierge is heading to Netflix.

Pokémon Concierge is set to tell the story of Haru. Haru is a concierge at the Pokémon Resort, and the anime will follow her “interactions with Pokémon and their owners” who visit the resort.

This series is expected to make its debut “soon”, although there is no exact release date as yet. In the meantime, however, you can see the rather adorable teaser for the show featuring a Psyduck below.

Pokémon Concierge official teaser from Netflix.

Speaking as part of Pokémon Presents earlier today, Netflix’s Minyoung Kim had the following to say about Pokémon Concierge:

“We have a group of experts here in Japan who are passionate about finding and developing original stories from Japan that can excite audiences all over the world, and we are dedicated to adapting fan favorite stories and manga into extraordinary shows.

“With this title, we’ve decided to marry an entirely new storyline that expands the Pokémon universe with groundbreaking stop-motion animation. To bring this new world to life we’ve partnered with the amazing creative team at Dwarf Studio.”

For a bit of extra background, Dwarf Studio also created the stop-motion animation Rilakkuma and Kaoru for Netflix.

In addition to Pokémon Concierge’s announcement, we also got a long-awaited update on Pokémon Sleep as part of today’s presentation. It hasn’t been forgotten about, after all!