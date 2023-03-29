Green light from the CDM, according to what is learned, to the bill which contains provisions on the subject of the prohibition of the production and placing on the market of synthetic food and feed.

For those who violate the new rules on synthetic food, fines “from a minimum of 10,000 euros up to a maximum of 60,000 euros”. This is what was indicated by Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, explaining that the law will pass to the Conference of Regions and to be examined by Parliament.

COLDIRETTI SIT-IN MELONS – “We could only celebrate with our farmers and the president of Coldiretti”, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, surprisingly arriving at the Coldiretti blitz, “a measure” which sees the listening “of our farmers” and “which puts Italy at the forefront on the subject not only of the defense of excellence – a particularly important matter for us – but also on the subject of consumer protection, of the certainty of what is consumed and, I say more, also of the attempt to avoid risk that some choices made tomorrow could result in discrimination between those who can have more and those who can have less”. “We are linked to the fact that every citizen who eats here, who eats in the homeland of excellence – continues Meloni – can have the same opportunities to consume food of which he knows exactly the origin, the composition and of which, in our case , also knows greatness “, concludes Meloni leaving the sit-in to the applause of the demonstrators.