The signature collection for Stop Killing Games has startedthe initiative aimed at establishing rules that prevent publishers from making their video games inaccessible after a certain period of time, for example due to server closures.

From the signature collection page it is possible to read the aims of the campaign, which “aims to force publishers to leave video games in a functional (playable) state that sell or license (or the related features and resources they sell for the video games they deal in) to consumers in the European Union.”

“Specifically, it aims to prevent publishers from being able to remotely deactivate video games before reasonable means are provided to keep them running without involving the publishers themselves.”

The signature collection page states that “to be successful, the European Citizens’ Initiative must reach one million statements of support and a minimum threshold in at least seven countries.” At the moment, as mentioned, we are at approximately 327,000 signatures.