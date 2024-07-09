Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

At the NATO summit in Washington, Erdogan wants to put the Gaza war on the agenda. But the Turkish president is isolated.

Washington – The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is attending the NATO summit in Washington starting on Tuesday (July 9). Before his departure, Erdogan made it clear that he would put the Gaza war on the agenda of the NATOhead of state. “We will stop the ongoing massacres of the Palestinian population in Gaza Strip on the agenda, where our common values ​​will be tested for their sincerity,” he announced.

Before his departure from Ankara, the Turkish president said that it was important to “emphasize that the international community has failed to stop Israel.” The “world conscience” could only “breathe a sigh of relief” when a just and lasting peace in Palestine had been achieved. He wanted to raise all of this at the highest level and discuss it in bilateral meetings with the other heads of state and government.

Erdogan: Israel is negotiating a ceasefire in the Gaza war in Doha

According to the AFP news agency, talks for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages are to begin in Doha on Wednesday (July 10). Representatives of the Israeli foreign intelligence service Mossad and the CIA have traveled to Qatar for this purpose. “Both our intelligence chief and our foreign minister are following this process,” Erdogan said. “We hope that we will get the result we expect in a short time.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also attending the NATO summit in Washington. © IMAGO/Beata Zawrzel

Relations between Israel and Erdogan have deteriorated since Hamas attack

Since the attack of the Hamas on Israel With around 1,300 deaths and the subsequent war in the Gaza Strip, relations between Israel and the Türkiye deteriorated dramatically. “As Türkiye, we have decided to support South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel for genocide before the International Court of Justice to join the Gaza Strip,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on May 1. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, more than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza war so far.

Israeli Foreign Minister calls Erdogan “tyrant, agitator and liar”

There were also repeated verbal attacks between the two countries. Erdogan had accused the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared him to Hitler and described Hamas as a liberation organization that defends its country and people. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz was particularly quick to respond. “The Turkish president is a tyrant, agitator and liar. Be quiet and be ashamed,” the Israeli top diplomat replied on X.

142 US representatives demand action against Erdogan

Erdogan, on the other hand, is increasingly isolated in the West. Confidence in the seemingly strong man in Ankara has been more than shaken. Before the NATO summit began, 142 Democratic and Republican US representatives had Joe Biden in a common letter called on to take action against the Turkish government. The main reason for this is human rights violations, especially after the coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Turkey is in an economic crisis and urgently needs investors from the West. But due to the lack of trust in the country and its leadership, important investments are not forthcoming.

Instead, Turkey seems to be attracting China’s interest. The world’s largest manufacturer of electric cars, BYD, wants to produce 150,000 vehicles in the country every year. An agreement to this effect was signed on Monday by company CEO Wang Chuanfu and Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Cakir. Erdogan was also present.