Genoa – The Genoa stopover of the 2024 edition of the ‘C’è di mezzo il mare’ expedition, of the Greenpeace icebreaker Arctic Sunrise, was the occasion for the presentation of the First report on the repression of non-violent protest created by the “Rete In Difesa Di”. And the spokesperson for the Network, Francesco Martone, launched a very detailed cry of alarm. “The security package currently under discussion in the Senate is very worrying because it includes increased penalties for those who carry out roadblocks. Under a double criminal and civil track.

So: increase in prison sentences and increase in fines. And it is an issue that has been analyzed by an OSCE law firm to which we asked for a legal opinion. The legal opinion is devastating because it says that practically the entire security package and also the part regarding roadblocks violates the commitments made by our country in terms of human rights and civil rights.” Protesting against climate change has therefore become increasingly difficult.

“It will be soon the anniversary of the G8 in Genoa (2001, ed.) which was in fact the moment in which the greatest suspension of fundamental rights was suffered in our country – added Martone – and since that period we have witnessed a progressive narrowing of the spaces of democratic action by social, environmental and peace movements. And we have noticed in our research that this narrowing, the lament of the mechanisms of repression and criminalization of environmental and climate justice movements is proportional to the worsening of living conditions on the planet”.

The failed docking in Savona: “They wanted to register everyone”

Greenpeace, present at the Porto Antico in Genoa with the icebreaker Arctic Sunrise in view of the “C’è di mezzo il mare 2024” expedition, participated in the demonstration against the regasification plant in Savona in recent days but was unable to dock in the port of Savona. Alessandro Giannini of the unit that deals with politics and science for Greenpeace Italy explains what happened. “In Savona the only place where this ship can go is a dock that is privately owned and is subject to restrictions for cruises and anti-terrorism and that’s fine. However, the result was that they told us “yes you can come” but accessibility would have been almost zero and above all to hold an event on board they wanted the complete list of people. Now, delivering a complete list of those who are against the regasification plant in Savona sounds a lot like filing and therefore we refused this in agreement with the committees because we did this initiative with them”. “It is a signal that does not reassure – concluded Giannini -: the idea that the use of spaces for a Greenpeace ship, notoriously pacifists, is not permitted should ring an alarm bell. We are here to support those who protest in a peaceful and non-violent manner and that is a very clear distinction for us”.