All united, finally, as one family. The great protagonists of Formula 1, the drivers, do not seem to have doubts about the validity of the decision not to contest this weekend the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which was scheduled at the Imola circuit. The tender that should have opened the European Circus season was canceled “following discussions between Formula 1, the President of the FIA, the competent authorities, including the competent Ministers, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Mayor of the city and the promoter”.

The choice was made – as stated in the official statement – also “not to put further pressure on the local authorities and the emergency services in this difficult moment”. A logical and shareable motivation, which all the riders and teams present on the grid have made their own, posting messages of closeness to the populations affected by this terrible flood on social networks which has already claimed five lives.

Among the first to express his solidarity with those who have lost everything in recent days was the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who on Instagram invited those who had the opportunity to make donations in support of the affected populations: “Come on and be brave guys in this difficult moment”, his message. “I love racing, but everyone’s safety is more important,” Lando Norris echoed. Esteban Ocon has published a message in Italian in which he reiterates that the “absolute priority” is the “safety of those on the ground”.

World champion Max Verstappen, together with the entire Red Bull team, declared – again via Instagram – that they “support the decision taken by F1 and the local authorities to cancel the Grand Prix”. “The safety of everyone involved comes first,” wrote Mercedes driver George Russell, wishing “all the best to the people of Emilia-Romagna and the surrounding areas who have been affected by these floods”.