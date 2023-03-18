Discussions continue among the benches of the European Union on the stop to the sale of new petrol and diesel cars starting from 2035, a measure on stand-by for weeks after Germany decided to join the opposite position of Italy and other governments. And in recent days Germany has returned to the attack, in particular against France, whose economy minister Bruno Le Maire reiterated that Europe must approve the ban on internal combustion engines without ifs, ands or buts.

Lindner’s attack

“It is truly regrettable that the French government is declaring a showdown to ban internal combustion engines – German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told the Funke Media Group – By supporting the proposed ban in its current form, France does not take full account of the fact that battery electric cars they are more expensive of cars with internal combustion engines. And when the latter are banned, getting around by car will become less accessible for many people. And Minister Le Maire knows this very well, we must take these concerns seriously”. We recall that the French economy minister had stated in recent days that moving towards electricity while also continuing to focus on ICE technology would have been not only economically inconsistent and dangerous for the automotive industry, but also counterproductive in terms of national interest, car manufacturers and the planet.

Germany and Italy agree

Furthermore, in recent days Lindner himself had met with our minister of the economy and finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti. At the end of the conversation, which had lasted over two hours and which had seen among the many current economic, domestic and international topics of debate and related to some common challenges also that of the postponement of the adoption of electric-only for the automotive since 2035, the two had reiterated their position against the provision, with Giorgetti convinced that “it would be one ideological decisionwhich serves neither our economy nor is it good for the environment”.