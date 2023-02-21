In releasing data for the month of January for the European car market, too the Unrae has decided to expose itself on the decision of the EU Parliament to approve the law banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars starting from 2035 in the Old Continent. According to the association, this is a correct decision that does not put women at risk at all tens of thousands of jobs which according to many, the Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini above all, would be in danger due to this transition.

“With the definitive approval by the European Parliament of the ban on the sale of new cars with endothermic engines from 2035, the jobs involved, a few tens of thousands, will not only be able to be converted but others may be added – commented the President of Unrae Michele Crisci – It is a process that is already underway, which must be governed and which it is wrong to escape from. We must welcome these technologies and innovation, reassuring consumers on prices: electric cars will not be only for the rich, because the gradual increase in production volumes will help reduce costs and related prices, the role of incentives is to shorten times. In this process, companies, as buyers who are sensitive to sustainability and who will have to enjoy preferential taxation as in the rest of Europe, and infrastructures, especially on motorways, will play a fundamental role”.

The number one of the association then called into question the government Italian, reiterating how it is very important that in the coming months and years he accompanies this energy transition with an economic and political agenda that is able to effectively support development, also from a social and employment point of view. Between proposals advanced by Unrae in this sense, the strengthening of incentives for the purchase of cars for the renewal of the vehicle fleet at least until 2026 for individuals and companies stands out, the development of an infrastructure policy for fast electric recharging systems and also for refueling of hydrogen, the revision of the fiscal system of the sector and the rapid planning for an industrial reconversion of the automotive and components supply chain to bring Italy back to being a reference at European level.