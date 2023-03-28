As reported in the afternoon, the European energy ministers ratified by majority the new regulation which bans the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035, with the only exception represented by e-fuels, a request made by Germany and accepted by the EU Commission. However, the dispute that took place to grant the exemption for synthetic fuels was not particularly appreciated by the governments of other countries, one above all the Spainwho had already attacked Germany several days ago for its attitude.

Spain against all

“I don’t think e-fuels will be successful. According to the assessments made these days, they are too expensive to be the right answer for an average European citizen, and Berlin’s request is most likely related to very specific questions and very limited quantities – declared in the past few hours the Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Environment, Teresa Ribera, on the sidelines of the Energy Council in Brussels – Blocking at the last minute the regulation on the ban on internal combustion engines in 2035, already approved by the European Parliament and by the Member States, was not a good move by Germany and I hope no one takes this as a precedent, because it could lead to difficulties in the EU”.

There is also some for Italy

The exponent of the Spanish government has it for everyone, too against the Italian government which, as known, decided to abstain from the final vote, as did Bulgaria and Romania. “The approach used by Berlin, together with Italy and Poland (the only country to vote against the new regulation, ed), who had formed a blocking minority, it’s incorrect Ribera added. The good thing is that the EU Commission has found a way to accept this request from Germany without jeopardizing the substance and importance of the agreement”.

Biofuels, the government hopes

We recall that the Italian government has decided to abstain from today’s final ratification because it is against the exclusion of biofuels from the list of fuels exempt from the ban in force since 2035, where instead the synthetic fuels loudly requested by Germany appear. Will there be an opening in the future? Our government hopes so, especially with the renewal of the EU Parliament and Commission which will take place in 2024. But imagining it today seems very difficult.