The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matthew Salvini returns to attack the European Union after the vote of the EU Parliament in favor of the ban on the sale of new cars a petrol and diesel in the Old Continent starting from 2035. And it does so by relying again on its Facebook page, on which it has published a short video in which it contests the provision and takes bad words at the political forces that supported it at an institutional level.

“Another folly, it is a huge favor and gift to Chinese people, means laying off hundreds of thousands of workers in Italy and in Europe. In my opinion, the vote of the EU Parliament is the result of ignorance, ideology or bad faith – the attack of the minister – But how do you say that to pollute less, when China and India do everything, use everything, burn everything and circulate with everything, in Italy, France and Germany you have to go around on a scooter, by bicycle or with the ‘electric car? What if one doesn’t have the money to buy a new electric car? But above all, the workers who they will lose their jobs where in all of Italy will they go to eat?”. Matteo Salvini’s position is therefore quite clear and not even new: for some time the leader of the League has been openly aligned against this law, according to him approved in the name of “green fanaticism”.

“It’s madness, I think it’s an absolute decision meaninglesswhich does not help the environment and which even risks causing hundreds of thousands of Italians to lose their jobs – concluded Salvini, who then announced – In the next days I will summon the Ministry of Transport a meeting with manufacturing companies, trade unions and business associations to understand how to deal with this ideological idiocy. I love clean air, but it’s not by firing people that you help the environment”.