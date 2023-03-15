The Question Time that took place in the afternoon in the Chamber of Deputies allowed Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to reiterate the government’s position regarding the possible stop to petrol and diesel in the EU starting from 2035. A well-known and pretty clearfrom which the majority has no intention of moving: delocalization and deindustrialization are the two greatest risks for automotive production in Italy in the event that the measure were to be approved in Europe according to the leader of the Brothers of Italy, and our Country cannot afford to face them.

“We share the objectives of the double transition, ecological and digital, to deliver an intelligent and sustainable development model to future generations. But to reach them we must rely on a gradual and realistic path – Meloni began – We cannot support a process which, on the altar of decarbonisation, leads us straight to deindustrialisation and risks relocating automotive production to non-EU countries where those products, intended to reduce emissions, are made with highly polluting plants and processes. Moreover, the same electric car is not free from negative ecological externalities: the problems of disposing of the batteries and those concerning the extraction of the materials necessary to produce them should be solved. At the European level, we have not limited ourselves to explaining the reasons for the inappropriateness of stopping in 2035, but we have illustrated, with data in hand, that it is possible to achieve the same results using other technologies“.

What would these “other technologies” be? Meloni’s reference is clearly to biofuels, synthetic fuels and hydrogen, just to name a few. “A debate has opened in Europe thanks to Italy, which can be the leader and protagonist – concluded the Prime Minister – The Swedish presidency has postponed the decision and we have we are satisfied, because our goal is to deliver a cleaner Earth, but without devastating the production system and creating more unemployed. We are not prepared to do this.”