Just a decade ago, thinking that artificial intelligence would compete in the job market was pure science fiction. Today, companies like Artisan, backed by giants like Y-Combinator, demonstrate that this fiction is our new reality. Specifically, the latter has done so with an announcement that has raised dust But to what extent should we fear the future they paint for us?

The campaign motto is “Stop Hiring Humans” (Stop hiring humans), with which the startup has put a vital debate on the table: Is artificial intelligence a tool that complements the worker or the beginning of a posthuman era in many tasks?

The bold slogan seeks to promote new software that seeks to replace many of the marketing and sales tasks. The answers are not simple, but tensions are growing in an already fragile labor market.

Are we ready to face a world where “Artisans,” as the company calls them, don’t get tired, don’t complain, and don’t have schedules?

The Artisan campaign: Aggressive marketing or business vision?

Artisan promises to revolutionize sectors such as sales, marketing and finance with Ava, your automated sales agent. With costs up to 96% lower than those of a human worker, its tool is aimed directly at companies seeking efficiency and savings. However, the technology behind Ava (as the software is called) raises questions about its viability. Is this product as autonomous and effective as they promise?

Artisan CEO Jaspar Carmichael-Jack defends the campaign as “a wake up call”. However, far from being just a sales strategy, This advertising is part of a narrative that exploits contemporary fears. San Francisco, with its mix of technological luxury and social inequality, is the perfect setting for this provocation and that is where it has decided to start deploying it.

The public reaction: rejection and resignation

On platforms like Bluesky and Reddit, users have not spared criticism. The comments indicate that these campaigns are another symptom of an unbalanced system, where automation advances while the costs of living and job insecurity continue to increase.

While some see Artisan’s proposal as an inevitable development, others wonder: What will happen to the millions of workers displaced by technology? In a world where “AI Employees” may be the norm, the human role seems destined for more creative or strategic tasks, but not everyone will have access to that transition.

The future of work or just another bubble?

The Artisan case illustrates both the promises and limits of artificial intelligence. While Ava could automate repetitive processes, current AI examples indicate that these tools still require human oversight and are not foolproof. Are we overestimating its capacity?

The history of technology is full of examples of advances that promised immediate revolutions but took years to consolidate. The AI ​​case raises questions about the extent to which we are ready to embrace a machine-based future.