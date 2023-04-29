How do we ensure that the earth does not perish? Well, on to The Climate Issue to listen. All crises can make you depressed, but Nienke Zoetbrood and Hannah van der Wurff don’t. Each week they deal with one manageable climate issue. For example, shouldn’t we even stop having children? In England, a group of women has already gone on a birth strike. They will not lift them until politicians take really massive action against climate change. 40% of young people in the Netherlands now also doubt whether they should have children because of climate change. A fresh, realistic climate podcast that considers from all sides.

