Belize has the second largest barrier reef in the world after Australia, with 1,000 kilometers stretching from Mexico to Honduras. Extraordinary things happen under its turquoise waters. See, for example, a group of nurse sharks, placed on top of each other on the white sandy bottom, unsuspecting of the presence of tourists in swimsuits swimming above them.

Part of the beauty that inhabits these waters is due to the fact that for 36 years, in 1987, reserves such as Hol Chan, eight square kilometers, have been declared protected areas. This has restricted fishing and regulated tourism, allowing the marine life that lives around the vast barrier reef to express itself in its maximum splendor. However, the ease of access to these areas, a few kilometers from the Belizean islands of Caye Caulker or San Pedro and the visibility of Belize as a privileged destination to travel, —the guide Lonely Planet recognized it among the 10 best in the world in 2022—has made the increase in tourism evident and, with it, the increase in the risks faced by marine life.

One of those direct effects of tourists on the wealth that lives in this part of the ocean seems to be revealed in a forceful way when you walk a few blocks from the colorful main street of Caye Caulker, a very touristy island two hours by boat from the part continental Belize.

Upon arrival, it is inevitable to run into Amado Watson, a tour operator who, like an evangelist of the environment, attracts his potential clients with a particular slogan: “Please do not feed the wild animals, stop giving bread to the sharks for the photo!” Outside his store, hand-painted signs, already somewhat faded by the sun, echo his militancy: “Reef friendly tours, we respect the environment” (“Coral-friendly tours, we respect the environment”) says one slogan in English, the island’s official language, while another professes: “This shop does not feed marine animals” (“This store does not feed marine animals”).

Nurse sharks off the coast of Caye Caulker. Miles Astray (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you’ve never been to Australia or West Papua, home to some of the world’s most impressive and wildlife-rich coral reserves, Mr Watson’s warning may not be so obvious. “Tourists don’t realize the damage they cause,” he explains to some German travelers who seem attracted by his warnings. “People want everything to entertain themselves, so they don’t care if the tour operator has to throw rice, bread or fish at sharks and rays to attract them. If this is done every day, and multiplied by hundreds of tour operators that are in the area, the animals stop behaving naturally. “They learn that they have to go to a place every day because they know they get food there, so they no longer do their work, they no longer clean the reef, they no longer move to other areas in search of their breath,” he says in a tone. forceful before the reddened faces of those who listen to it.

What Amado Wallat describes is something scientists know as “conditioning,” which is what happens when marine life begins to associate humans with food. Thus, instead of maintaining a natural distance and being avoidant of human presence, they approach because they learn that they are an easy source of food.

According to the organization Grimm Finswhich has united diving centers, snorkelling and cruise ships around the world committed to reducing the impacts of these activities on the life that inhabits the sea, this whim of tourists, which has encouraged hundreds of operators to feed marine animals, has truly unsuspected effects.

“The natural diet of marine life can be quite complicated. Animals may only be fed once a day or even seasonally. When any marine life can anticipate when it will feed, it not only interferes with its natural ability to feed, but also makes it more vulnerable to predators that begin to predict its paths. Furthermore, their willingness to look for food for themselves decreases and this, in turn, can lead to a change in migratory patterns,” explains one of the pedagogical guides which can be downloaded on their website.

Feeding marine life near corals also increases nutrient levels in the water and triggers the growth of algae that damage the corals. “The entire coral reef of Belize, Mexico and Honduras is already fighting unprecedented bleaching due to high water temperatures to add more stress. Coral fish are grazers and should only eat algae,” explains Lorenzo Alvarez-Filip, researcher at the Coral Diversity and Conservation Laboratory of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who assures that this practice also carries risks. for humans themselves, since animals cannot necessarily distinguish food from the body that is providing it.

Although it is difficult to know for sure how many tour operators actually feed wild animals on the Belizean coast and in this part of the Caribbean, Amado Watson recognizes that it is a widespread practice throughout this tourist area, because it has been learned this way for generations. He practiced it himself: “I’ve been doing this job for 35 years and for two decades I did things like everyone else. I swam with sharks, I touched them, and I didn’t realize that throwing food at them to attract them was harmful. Nobody told me that was bad, but then I started to see changes in the animals, I saw that once you touched them they would scratch on the corals, I saw them uncomfortable and then I realized that I had to do things differently.

Watson tries to do public pedagogy with tourists even though this means, day after day, having less volume of work than his competitors. But there is a hope that mobilizes him: “As regulations become stricter, I hope that tourists who pass through the island leave at least with a clear idea: the beauty of wildlife is worth more than an Instagram photo.”