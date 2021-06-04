Paramount Pictures said that filming of the latest movie in the “Mission Impossible” series has been paused in Britain for two weeks after members of the staff tested positive for the Corona virus.

The company did not say who or how many people have tested positive for the virus, but the British Sun newspaper said that star Tom Cruise was not among them. “We have temporarily halted production on Mission Impossible 7 until June 14 due to positive coronavirus results during routine testing,” Paramount said in a statement. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The Sun newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said that the results of the tests of 14 staff came positive after filming a scene in a nightclub, and that Cruz, like other people working on the site, would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Filming resumed last year in countries including Norway, Italy and Britain. An audio recording of Tom Cruise was leaked last December, screaming at some members of the film crew for not adhering to the precautionary measures related to the Corona virus.