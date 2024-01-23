The official spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, saying that Hamas leaders also refused to leave Gaza, and demanded that Israel completely withdraw from the Strip and allow the Palestinians to return to their homes, in exchange for the release of the hostages.

He added that Egypt and Qatar, which brokered previous agreements between Israel and Hamas, are developing a multi-stage proposal to try to bridge the gaps.

He continued: “The proposal will include ending the war, releasing the hostages, and presenting a vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

The American news website Axios reported on Monday that Israel had proposed to Hamas, through the Qatari and Egyptian mediators, a two-month truce in the ongoing war between the two parties, in exchange for the movement releasing all the hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli authorities, who are under intense pressure from the families of the hostages to accept a new exchange agreement, 132 hostages remain in the Gaza Strip, 28 of whom are believed to be dead.

Also under the Israeli proposal, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other heads of the movement in Gaza will be allowed to move to other countries.

The American Wall Street Journal said, on Sunday, that the United States, Egypt and Qatar are trying to persuade Israel and Hamas to agree to release the hostages within a period of 90 days in exchange for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.