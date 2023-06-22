Short-range tears. Ricardo Rondon He has just been announced as the grand winner of the first season of the breakout show “The Great Chef: Celebrities.” He was in tears with emotion upon receiving the trophy. However, behind the expectation of knowing who would be the winner of the reality show, Gisela Valcárcel was preparing a new bomb for her production “My mom cooks better than yours”: Ricardo Rondón will be the protagonist in the new edition next Sunday the 25th.

Through her official Instagram account, the popular “Señito” released the promotional video just an hour before the winner of the gastronomic program was known. In this one Ricardo Rondón is seen competing with Valeria Piazza. Undoubtedly, the news came as a surprise to his followers, who did not hesitate to comment on the publication.