Draghi's wife out in the open, on her husband's political future and regrets

Mario Dragons he doesn't speak, but in his place, to reveal what the former prime minister really thinks, is his wife, Maria Serenella Hat, and his are fiery words. “There politics – reports Il Foglio – she doesn't love my husband. Politicians they fear him. He won't go to Europe. After all, we have already seen how she ended up on one occasion… They will never send him. They don't want it“. The interview with Mrs. Draghi is a “stolen” interview and the scene takes place in Milan. Where Draghi currently lives, he books the restaurant under the name Mario Cappello and orders it spritzer at the Chinese bar. Mrs. Draghi was with the dog Enea and with slippers on her feet: “But who are you, what are you doing here?”.

“How do you know that I am…“. And then, as a grandmother, as a mother, “come closer, let me look at you”, but “really, have you been down here for…?”. Why is Draghi disliked by politics? Because – replies Mrs. Drgahi – he is “a man who speaks competently, does not improvise. He's getting ready. But why Do you journalists hate it too? Did it scare you? Ah, but that's how he is. He doesn't like it when his life is written about. If it were up to my husband it should be speak and write as little as possible and with precision. He is strict, of course he is. He always has been. Does he want to tell me? I know something about it, does he know how long? For 50 years.” Then he reveals the big worry of her husband: “Yes, yes, the Quirinale“.