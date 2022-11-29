With the energy crisis and the increasing diffusion of electric carsconcerns are rising globally regarding the possible electricity shortages. Several countries are implementing prevention measures, including the Swisswhich he planned energy cuts In the period winter 2022-2023 which also affect the electric cars. There will be one stop?

Stop electric cars due to the energy crisis

In Switzerland, a new one is predicted lockdown to cope this time with the energy crisisin the winter period 2022. The President of the Swiss Confederation Ignatius Cassis in fact, it has placed some provisions in consultation with the cantons, one of which concerns the stop electric carswhich can only be used for shopping, work and medical purposes.

Reduction of electricity consumption

Due to the energy crisis, Switzerland seriously fears that there may be a crisis in the winter of 2022 declines in electricity generation. Then the Ticinese Government runs for cover by launching a savings plan extreme, ranging from the reduced use of household appliances to the cessation of electric cars.

Electric cars could be penalized by the energy crisis

According to reports from the Commission, an electric car that travels on average 20,000km per year could consume 4,000 kWh of electricity, almost double the average annual electricity consumption of a household. The solution, therefore, could be to leave your car inside the garage.

Ban on electric cars

The ban on the circulation of electric cars in Switzerland it is part of a provision that has been placed in consultation with the cantons and a possible ratification and entry into force is expected on December 12, 2022. If electric cars really come to a stop in Switzerland they can only be used when necessary, i.e. to go to work, to go shopping and for health reasons.

In Switzerland, according to a study conducted by theFederal Office of Energyare approximately 70,000 electric cars currently on the roadthat would constitute less than 0.4% of the country’s electricity consumption.

In Switzerland, electric cars may only be used for work, shopping and health reasons

The energy saving plan also involves traditional cars with heat engine which on the motorway must not exceed 100 km/hjust to reduce consumption. At home, on the other hand, the heating must not exceed 18 degrees and the washing machines can be used to carry out washings for a maximum of 40 degrees

Energy crisis solution?

All this seems absurd: we are suffering (especially companies) indiscriminate and uncontrolled increases on bills, while the cost of the raw material at the source has remained almost unchanged, in spite of the reference values ​​of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

The big profits are being recorded by companies that commercialize energy, such as ENI, based in the Netherlands. On the pavement there are companies that have found themselves facing an energy cost increased by 5/6 times; electricity bills from 1,500 euros have reached 4/6,000 euros and in some cases even increased by 6/8 times.

We hope that, as soon as possible, i energy markets find a new balance (peace is needed) so that gas and electricity prices become reasonable again. A solution to the energy crisis is desirable as soon as possible because, with the winter, a general decline in production activities is expected. The solution is not to ration consumption, but to address the problem at its source.

