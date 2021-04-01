“You who like life stories ... ” Thus began the letter that a Malvinas soldier sent a year ago to Clarion, where he was encouraged to recount his days in the war for the first time. The message also had a special request for the Argentines in quarantine: “I was a prisoner for a month in the hold of the English ship. Now we have to save ourselves. The only ones who have rifles are the doctors”He asked then. Today, the former soldier Adrián Cabello, class 62 of the X Brigade of La Plata, has another urgent order: “Stop dropping bombs, because now you hear them here and they go everywhere.”

39 years after the Falklands War, the “Indian” – as he is called in City Bell, where he lives – still cries when he remembers that May 1 when he met the drone of the Harrier planes. There was a red alert and he had to connect to a radio because a chaplain was going to give a message. A hoarse voice told him that behind him there was a whole country in single file, supporting him. And at the age of 19, he felt that history was passing him by. “Being ahead in that line was a privilege, for now anyone has the privilege of sneaking into the line for vaccinations. I don’t understand anything about politics. I just want to say that I lost the illusion of that Indian line going the same way”.

Soldier Cabello was discharged from military service in November 1981. Months later, a patrolman went to look for him at his home to go to war.

Physical education instructor, he has two gyms that with the pandemic work at 40%. And a 24-year-old son who wants to go to Australia. His eldest daughter had already emigrated to France. “It hurts me that they leave, but here we see no future“He says, and goes back to the pumps:”Instead of shooting missiles, politicians have to drop ideas. We must improve the economy, security and education so that we can all survive in this country. But here they kill themselves inside and outside the Government, and even with friendly fire”.

On April 1, 1982, a patrol car arrived at his house, where he lived with his parents and 5 siblings. A policeman got out and handed him a letter. He was to report that same day to the regiment where he had done his military service. He didn’t even manage to put on his jacket. From there they took him to the Palomar and the next day he disembarked in Malvinas. He had only fired 10 shots from Fal. When the war ended, he and 150 other soldiers stayed in the Malvinas to bury the dead. Then they were put into the Saint Edmund’s cellar. When he returned to La Plata, he stopped feeling that we were all in the same row.